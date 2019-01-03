Menu
Login
News

Sharks spotted, beaches closed but chopper patrols cancelled

3rd Jan 2019 9:50 AM

ONE North Coast beach has been closed this morning after a shark was spotted, but authorities have been forced to cancel helicopter patrols due to bad conditions.

According to the DPI's Shark Smart Twitter account, Surf Life Saving NSW lifeguards sighted a shark at Casuarina and closed the beach about 9am.

It comes after the DPI said it was suspending helicopter surveillance of all beaches between Ballina and Tweed Heads due to "turbid water and storm cells."

The aerial patrols have spotted a lot of sharks off North Coast beaches this week.

This morning, before flights were cancelled, the DPI chopper crews reported two unidentified sharks at South Ballina.

Main Beach at Byron Bay was closed yesterday afternoon after lifeguards spotted several sharks.

Ballina's Shelly Beach was also closed for a short time yesterday after a shark sighting.

A 2.9m white shark was tagged and released from a SMART drumline at Sharpes Beach, East Ballina just after noon yesterday, and on Tuesday a 2.87m tiger shark was tagged and released from SMART drumline at South Ballina. 

beaches beaches closed dpi editors picks lifeguards shark sharks smart drumlines
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    ‘Giant dildo’ gobsmacks irate Aussies

    ‘Giant dildo’ gobsmacks irate Aussies

    Offbeat A massive penis-like sculpture is being taken apart by irate and sarcastic Aussies alike, but there’s more to it than meets the eye.

    Horror start to holidays on highway

    Horror start to holidays on highway

    Breaking Two early morning crashes signals horror start to busy summer period

    Interlock drink driving laws expanded

    Interlock drink driving laws expanded

    News The laws were expanded earlier this month.

    80,000 lights: The true spirit of Christmas lives in Ballina

    80,000 lights: The true spirit of Christmas lives in Ballina

    Whats On It's a bittersweet year for Ballina's most popular Santa

    Local Partners