32°
News

Shark spotters go deeper with drone data

Claudia Jambor
Matt Deans
and | 16th Feb 2017 6:00 AM
Drone in action at Evans Head.
Drone in action at Evans Head.

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

AS drone trials wrap up on the North Coast, researchers want to embrace the technology to spot sharks beyond the ocean's surface.

Following the completion of phase four of the drone trial, a team of scientists has collected footage of more than 50 shark sightings from numerous NSW beaches.

The footage was obtained by contracted commercial drone operators since October.

The team, comprising Southern Cross University PhD candidate Andrew Colefax together with Southern Cross University associate professor Brendan Kelaher and NSW Department of Primary Industry's Dr Paul Butcher, aims to develop a shark surveillance system using automated drones.

SCU Assoc Prof Brendan Kelaher said the team will assess "the data collected and the advantages of people versus software to recognise sharks".

It is hoped the drones can be developed to alert lifesavers to nearby sharks without the need for a remote pilot.

Assoc Prof Kelaher said the research will also involve the use of multi-spectral cameras, more advanced than the human eye, to search for sharks.

"Using image recognition software, similar to facial recognition, we'll test whether a drone can identify the silhouette of a shark, its shape and the way it moves and send an alert to beach authorities," Assoc Prof Kelaher.

He said multiple drones would be needed to do beach sweeps given the battery life of a standard drone is about 25 minutes of flight time.

Civil aviation regulations, public safety and enduring hardware were among the problems the team will navigate during the three- year project, according to their article in The Conversation.

The DPI hopes the drone patrols can become a fixed part of the $16 million shark mitigation strategy.

A DPI spokesperson said the data from the drone trials will be collated and assessed before it is publicly released.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  department of primary industries dpi drone northern rivers beaches sharks shark surveillance

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Shark spotters go deeper with drone data

Shark spotters go deeper with drone data

AS drone trials wrap up on the North Coast, researchers want to embrace the technology to spot sharks beyond the ocean's surface.

Petition opposes traffic lights on Coast Road

Traffic Light

Traffic lights, "an eyesore"

New pathway and road don't mix

SAFETY ISSUES: Residents living near the new section of Coastal Recreational Path across from Beachfront Parade have identified safety issues with the new path.

Close run in with cyclists has residents concerned

Our TAFE leads the way in fight against hackers

New South Wales TAFE has launched its first cybersecurity course and it's only available here.

Combatting a skills shortage to fight cyber crime.

Local Partners

Shark spotters go deeper with drone data

AS drone trials wrap up on the North Coast, researchers want to embrace the technology to spot sharks beyond the ocean's surface.

GALLERY: Yasmin, the new face of the Northern Rivers

Northern Rivers model and actress Yasmin Honeychurch.

Young actor and model has big aspirations.

Buddhism pioneer shares life's mission

Lama Ole Nydahl will be presenting a new documentary in Ballina.

About the first ever Western students of Buddhism in Nepal

Mr Grey is back, just fifty shades darker

SCREENING: Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan in a scene from the first trailer for the movie Fifty Shades Darker.

Advance screenings next week

Musical bet pays off in Kim Churchill's new release

TOURING: Kim Churchill is an Australian folk, rock, and blues singer, songwriter, and musician.

The singer will offer small intimate shows

GALLERY: Yasmin, the new face of the Northern Rivers

YOUNG actor and model has big aspirations for her rising career.

MKR contestant vomits after woeful fish and chips dish

MKR contestant Alyse feeling sick at the dinner table.

Disaster dish causes Josh to question "seafood king” status

Oddball, penguin saving dog of movie fame, dies

A scene from the Oddball film

Mayor says statue may be put up in honour of Mareema dog

Lindsay Lohan: We have to join Donald Trump

LINDSAY Lohan says President Donald Trump doesn’t have it easy.

Vegas superstar show rides into Twin Towns

Adam D. Tucker is heading to Australia for the Cowboys and Angels tribute show. Tucker stars as country music superstar Tim McGraw

'As soon as I flick the cowboy hat on, it just happens'

Data shows 45 per cent of Aussies cheat in this unusual way

Thousands of Aussie couples are cheating on each other..but get your mind out of the gutter we're not talking about sex.

New data shows 45 per cent of Australians cheat on each other

Adele's magic Mean Girls moment tribute to Beyonce

Adele accepts the award for album of the year for "25" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

"The Lemonade album was just so monumental, Beyoncé."

Privacy and Spectacular Lighthouse and Ocean Views

54 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 6 4 3 Auction 8th April...

Situated at the northern end of Paterson Street, this premium elevated position is highly desired and tightly held with the most breathtaking outlook over bush...

HOT PROPERTY

35 Gloria Street, South Golden Beach 2483

House 3 2 3 $749,000

For those seeking a lifestyle property that enables you to relax, switch off and enjoy the simple pleasures, this is it. Within a short walk to the pristine surf...

Extraordinary... Intricate... and Completely unique...

7 Sugarcane Road, Broken Head 2481

House 3 2 1 Auction

Jamila Riad is the definition of exquisite... Translated as Beautiful palace, Jamila Riad' has a strong Moroccan influence, meticulously built with attention to...

Charming Character Home in the Heart of Mullumbimby

4 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 1 Contact Agent

Beautifully renovated, this freestanding home on 664 square metres offers a low maintenance lifestyle in the heart of the vibrant Mullumbimby township. With...

3 Bed Home In The Heart Of Mullumbimby Village

14 Orchid Place, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 2 $635,000 to...

Brand new, nothing to do this low maintenance home is stylishly appointed with spotted gum timber floors, crisp modern decor and an abundance of natural light. A...

Luxury Akasha Beach House

2/2 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 $2,900,000 to...

The Akasha Beach house is set within an exclusive and highly sought-after Tallow Sands gated estate. With National Park lands behind and pristine beaches in front...

A BYRON BAY FAVOURITE

4/53 Shirley Street, Byron Bay 2481

Apartment 3 3 2 $725,000 ...

Have you been dreaming of having your very own holiday property in Byron Bay? Perhaps you're after a smart investment property that can double up as a perfect...

LUXURY APARTMENT IN SOUGHT AFTER ESTATE

32/183-205 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

House 2 2 1 $675,000

Light, bright and airy apartment perfectly positioned in a highly sought after complex. Only 450 metres from direct beach access, this apartment is set amongst...

Two homes in Mullumbimby An Investors Dream!

22 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 6 2 2 $875,000

From the street this residence looks like a standard family home, however stepping inside unveils an investor's dream. Perfectly located just a short walk to the...

FAMILY FAVOURITE

5 GOONDOOLOO DRIVE, Ocean Shores 2483

House 3 2 2 $595,000

This property presents a perfect opportunity to buy a charming family home. One of the more original Ocean Shores properties, it is close handy to the beach...

What $11.9m can get you on Coast's most exclusive street

29-31 Wyuna Drive Noosaville Qld 4566

This is what a cool $11.9m can get you

How a first home buyer built house with no deposit

NEARLY THERE: Construction on the first house to home orphans at Umoja began in January. Photo Contributed

His home will be completed later this year.

Ballina median prices approaching $600,000

Ballina Heights Estate and other subdivisions around the shire resulted in almost 300 new lots available to buyers in 2015-16.

Prices soar but new lots will hopefully improve affordability

Just a lazy $2.9 million, this hideaway could be yours

Fancy a rainforest hideaway?

“We figured we wanted to spend more time outside."

ROOM FOR RENT: Airbnb market takes off in Toowoomba

Airbnb places are popping up faster than ever before in Toowoomba

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!