SHARK SIGHTING: Several Far North Coast beaches closed

Several beaches have been closed on the Far North Coast. Picture Nathan Edwards

BALLINA beaches have been closed after a surfer had a close call with a shark.

NSW Shark Smart has announced NSW SLSC has closed all Ballina beaches after a "shark interaction" was detected by SLS drone.

"The surfer was not injured", the social media post read.

Meanwhile, a 1.5 metre Bull shark has also been detected at Main Beach, Byron Bay shortly after 2.30pm today.

Main Beach has been closed until further notice.

More information to come.