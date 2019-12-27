Shark sighting led to closure of Ballina beach

Sharpes Beach at Skennars Head has been closed after a shark sighting.

Sharpes Beach at Skennars Head has been closed after a shark sighting. Liana Turner

A BALLINA Shire beach has reopened after a shark was sighted off-shore.

Surf Life Saving NSW reported a shark was spotted at Sharpes Beach, Skennars Head, at 9.20am today.

Far North Coast Surf-Lifesaving director Chris Samuels said the life guards who are on duty would have closed the beach once the shark was spotted.

"If there was something sighted, we usually give it 30 minutes before giving it the all clear to reopen the beach," Mr Samuels said.

"We've had a few sightings the last few days, but we've got a lot more life savers and volunteers on duty, so there is higher visibility."

He said the Christmas period had been relatively quiet, with a few minor incidents occurring.

"We've had a few incidents across the coast but nothing too significant," Mr Samuels said.

He encouraged people to continue to swim between the flags and listen to the advice of on-duty life savers.

Just before 11am, the Department of Primary Industries also advised that a 2.55m tiger shark was tagged and released from a smart drumline at South Ballina.