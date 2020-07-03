Menu
Surf Life Saving NSW will have drones at Evans Head and Yamba to help protect swimmers against sharks.
Shark protection ramped up on North Coast beaches

Jarrard Potter
, jarrard.potter@dailyexaminer.com.au
2nd Jul 2020 4:00 PM
DRONES and SMART drumlines, as well as shark listening stations, will all be part of the NSW Government's $8 million investment to keep swimmers on the state's beaches safe from sharks

Clarence Nationals MP Chris Gulaptis has announced a raft of safety measures to help prevent shark attacks will be put in place at beaches in the Clarence and Richmond Valley.

"The NSW Government is investing $8 million in world-leading shark management technologies up and down the NSW coast," Mr Gulaptis said.

"This includes drones at Airforce Beach, Evans Head and Main Beach, Yamba, SMART drumlines between Lennox Head and Evans Head as well as shark listening stations."

Mr Gulaptis said the drones will be operated in partnership with local Surf Lifesaving Clubs.

"These measures will give not only beachgoers, but holiday makers and the community the confidence to move forward with their travel and holidays plans," Mr Gulaptis said.

The 2020/21 NSW Shark Program includes:

• Drone surveillance at 34 key swimming locations

• 35 SMART drumlines in high risk locations on the North Coast

• 21 VR4G listening stations along the NSW coastline

• The continuation of the Shark Meshing Bather Protection program, which has run since 1932, at 51 beaches between Newcastle and Wollongong

• Community awareness and education programs

