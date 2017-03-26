28°
Shark washes up on the rocks at Ballina

Alina Rylko
| 26th Mar 2017 4:09 PM Updated: 6:16 PM
A dead shark washed up on the rocks at North Wall.
A dead shark washed up on the rocks at North Wall. Contributed / Ballina Happens

A PHOTO of a shark carcass found washed up on the rocks near a popular surfing spot at Ballina has stirred community debate.

About 11am Sunday, Ballina Happens page administrator Dan Webber posted several photos of the 2.5m shark he found at North Wall.

"A dead shark has found its way onto the rocks at North Wall," Mr Webber's post read.

"Hopefully, the authorities will leave it there so its rotting carcass can deter others from the area."

Mr Webber, a 52-year-old surfer from East Ballina, said he posted the photo to stimulate conversation about shark mitigation options on the North Coast.

Two people have been attacked by a shark at Ballina, with surfer Tadashi Nakahara mauled to death by a great white nearby at Speeds, in 2015.

"The conversation is too important for us to not try to understand each others point of view," Mr Webber said.

"I don't think we've made a lot of progress in our community in terms of learning.

"What I'm hoping to do is to help people in the community to raise the standard of conversation.

"But it's a bit of a problem because people are abusing each other."

A self-professed cull-supporter, Mr Webber said "to see a shark there on the wall is certainly a reminder of what's out there".

"It's pointless of me to discuss the benefit of culling, no-one cares enough to be open enough to that suggestion.

"If it were up to me I would kill every shark that posed a threat to human life even if it pushed the animals to the brinks of extinction.

"That infuriates everyone that loves sharks.

"I'm trying hard to protect young people surfing."

Mr Webber praised World Champion surfer Kelly Slater's recent call for a cull east of Madagascar at Reunion Island.

"I think it was great that he came out and expressed a human emotion not just because he's just such a popular figures, but because he's a popular figure who has been a promoter of environmental issues," Mr Webber said.

"You would think environmentalists would reconsider their position." 

Readers debated whether the shark was caught by a fishermen before it being left discarded on the rocks or if the shark beached itself on the rocks.

"This is more then likely an act of (an) amature (sic) fisho who's catching his limit and not limiting his catch," Leo Christensen wrote.

"Catching a shark is not something to be proud of."

Drongo Lnidne quipped back: "Why not be vegan?".

According to the Shark Institute, sharks strand, or beach themselves, with some frequency in certain coastal areas.

This phenomenon is seen in other marine creatures as well, and is particularly common in dolphins and small whales.

