Shark attack halts Aussie stars at Roxy Pro

Aussie Tyler Wright scored a perfect 10 in Maui Pro before a shark attack halted the semi-finals (Photo by Dayanidhi Das/World Surf League via Getty Images)

Australian surf stars Tyler Wright and Sally Fitzgibbons had their semi-final at the Roxy Pro in Maui postponed on Wednesday after a local surfer was attacked by a shark.

It's believed the attack happened early in the morning, less than three hours before the finals were set to get underway at Honolua Bay.

World Surf League chief executive Erik Low immediately cancelled the entire day's surfing after the recreational surfer, a male, suffered injuries to his leg and needed CPR on shore before being taken to hospital.

Logan said organisers were working with local officials to assess when the competition could resume.

"We had a shark incident this morning with a recreational surfer. Due to that we are putting our event on hold indefinitely," he said.

"Out thoughts and prayers are with this victim."

The men's Billabong Pipe Masters was still set to go ahead in Oahu.

Wright had earned her way in to the semi-final after scoring a perfect 10 in the first quarterfinal heat against fellow Aussies and seven-time world champ Steph Gilmore at the Maui Pro presented by ROXY at Honolua Bay.

And the first Perfect 10 of the 2021 Season goes to... @tylerGwright. pic.twitter.com/rBwN5ZjUjG — World Surf League (@wsl) December 8, 2020



After two years off due to illness, Wright, 26, only returned to surfing last year and is already showing the skill that won her two world titles.

Wright has also taken to the surf wearing a specially designed jersey that included a Pride flag and Australian flag stitched into the rash vest.

Before the event Wright, who came out as bisexual last year, made a heartfelt post on Instagram declaring her reasons for making the flag statement.

"Today for me feels like another step in my realisation of my true and authentic self," she wrote.

"As a proud bisexual woman of the LGBTQ+ community as well as an Australian, I'm delighted to be able to represent both this year on my competition jersey."

Originally published as Shark attack halts Aussie stars at Roxy Pro