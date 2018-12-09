Menu
Login
EMERGENCY: A man has been attacked by a shark whilst surfing at Nambucca Heads.
EMERGENCY: A man has been attacked by a shark whilst surfing at Nambucca Heads. Liana Turner
News

Shark attack leaves surfer seriously injured

Sam Flanagan
by
9th Dec 2018 10:05 AM

A MALE has suffered serious leg injuries after being attacked by a shark whilst surfing this morning at Nambucca Heads.

The incident occurred around 7.20am this morning with paramedics attending the scene shortly after.

The man is being transported by rescue helicopter to the John Hunter Hospital.

The helicopter stopped over in Port Macquarie for refuelling a short time ago with the highway patrol transporting blood for the man to the helicopter.

NSW Fire and Rescue were required to help the man off the rocks at Break Wall following the incident before he was winched into the helicopter.

Shelley Beach and Main Beach are closed following the incident.

More to come.

breaking coffs harbour editors picks emergency services nambucca heads shark shark attack surfing
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    80,000 lights: The true spirit of Christmas lives in Ballina

    80,000 lights: The true spirit of Christmas lives in Ballina

    Whats On VISITING Pat and Gynette Kennedy's home is a Northern Rivers Christmas tradition that has been going for 24 years.

    Scary number of drivers falling asleep while driving

    Scary number of drivers falling asleep while driving

    News Staggering number of NSW drivers have nodded off behind the wheel.

    Major brewer feels the sting of ring pull beer caps

    Major brewer feels the sting of ring pull beer caps

    News There's a beer backlash brewing across Australia

    New equipment helps keep us safe in the water

    New equipment helps keep us safe in the water

    News Organisation plays a crucial role in patrolling our waterways

    Local Partners