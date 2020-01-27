Menu
Swimmers have been called from the water and beaches closed on the Sunshine Coast with three shark sightings in two days.
Breaking

Shark alarm: Third sighting in days at popular beach

by Cormac Pearson
27th Jan 2020 1:42 PM
A SHARK estimated to be 2m long was spotted at Noosa Main Beach around 8.30am this morning.

A paddle-boarder and an off-duty lifeguard saw the shark swimming about 50m off shore.

The beach was closed until 9.30am, with no sign of the shark since.

This is the third sighting in two days in Noosa.

A shark was sighted at Sunshine Beach, just south of Noosa yesterday afternoon, with the beach closed.

People were also evacuated from the water at Noosa West beach yesterday afternoon about 5.20pm after a sighting.

