Sharing the stories of leaving their homelands

TO COMMEMORATE Refugee Week between June 18 to 24 a gathering at Lennox Head will take place to hear stories by people being held in community, on and offshore detention.

These will be read out.

The authors share their experiences in their homelands, the reasons they had to leave and since trying to reach safety here in Australia.

Come along to hear their stories and help to give them a voice.

We'll also be entertained by the politically satirical band, Bronny and the Bishops.

We'll be meeting at the beachfront at Lennox Head near the bus stop.