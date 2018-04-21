Menu
SPORT - WAFL Grand Final, Subiaco Lions vs Peel Thunder, Subiaco Oval, Perth. Photo by Daniel Wilkins. PICTURED- Peel's Shane Yarran leaves the field in the hands of the trainers after a heavy collision
AFL

Former AFL star found dead

21st Apr 2018 5:21 AM

FORMER Fremantle star Shane Yarran has been found dead in Perth.

The 28-year-old was discovered by police in the suburb of Seville Grove just after 4pm on Friday, The West Australian reported.

His death has not been deemed as suspicious, and a report will be prepared for the State Coroner.

Yarran joined Fremantle in 2015 and made his club debut in round 18 of 2016.

The former Dockers star played just six games for the AFL club before retiring.

 

Readers seeking support and information about suicide prevention can contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.

afl death editors picks memorial shane yarran state coroner

