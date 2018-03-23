Menu
King of Spin sinks hole-in-one at Augusta

Shane Warne sunk a hole in one at Augusta over the weekend.
by Staff writers

NICE areas, Warnie!

Shane Warne did it all in his cricket career. He took 708 Test wickets, he won a World Cup, and he almost scored a Test century.

Over the weekend he added yet another feather to his already crowded sporting cap: the King of Spin sunk a hole-in-one at the 16th hole of the famous Augusta National Golf Club, which hosts the Masters Tournament annually.

At the Masters the par 3 16th is a 170-yard hole but Warne tweeted that he teed off from 155 yards.

"155 yards to a back right pin into the wind! Hit a 6 iron, one hop and in! Can't believe it," Warne tweeted. "Was my first ever hole in one & what a place and pin to do it."

Augusta National Golf Club is host to the Masters tournament. EPA/ERIK S. LESSER
To put the feat in perspective, there have only been 19 hole-in-ones at the 16th in the Masters' 83-year history, and 27 across the tournament's four par 3s.

The rare round at Augusta is a part of Warne's cross-country golf tour of the United States.

