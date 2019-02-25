Menu
GWS ruckman Shane Mumford has been offered a one-match ban for striking Swan George Hewett. Picture: Getty Images
AFL

Lids ‘confused’ by Mumford ban

by Michael Randall
25th Feb 2019 5:56 PM

GWS ruckman Shane Mumford's long-awaited return to football is set to be further delayed after he was charged with striking and offered a ban by the AFL's match review officer.

Mumford, on Friday, clashed with the Sydney's George Hewett during the third quarter of a practice match, lashing out at the Swan's head with what appeared to be an open hand, after appearing frustrated by the run-with midfielder's treatment.

Match review officer Michael Christian assessed the incident as intentional conduct with low impact to the head and yesterday offered Mumford a one-match ban.

Deledio tweeted shortly after the ban was announced: "So (we) can all expect suspensions if push with an open hand?? #confused"

Mumford was already set for a delayed start to the season after an old video emerged of the towering big man snorting a white powder.

The match, at Blacktown International Sports Park, was won 76-52 by the Swans.

Gold Coast youngster Jack Bowes was also charged after the Suns' Saturday practice match with Brisbane.

Bowes can accept a $1500 sanction with an early plea of guilt to striking Lion Alex Witherden in the Metricon Stadium clash.

afl george hewett gws giants shane mumford sydney swans
News Corp Australia

