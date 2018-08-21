Murdered mum feared hubby was cheating: friend

Shanann Watts and her two daughters went missing from their home in Colorado; their bodies were later found and husband Chris Watts was arrested. Picture: Supplied

A PREGNANT mum murdered along with her two daughters told friends she feared her "killer" husband was cheating just days before being found dead, it's been claimed.

Shanann Watts was found dead last week along with her daughters Bella, four, and Celeste, three, after the trio disappeared.

Family friends Nicholas and Amanda Thayer say Shanann feared her husband was cheating, and Amanda, whose daughter played with the two young girls, said Shanann suspected Chris of infidelity.

She told Denver7: "It came to her mind that possibly he could be cheating. It's all up in the air."

Close friend Amanda Thayer says that last week #ShannanWatts confided in her about concerns of possible infidelity: pic.twitter.com/p0qyRCjmnl — Jaclyn Allen (@jaclynreporting) August 16, 2018

Amanda's husband Nicholas also revealed the wife and children had recently been on a six-week trip to see family, leaving the husband behind.

Another close friend, Nicole Atkinson, one of the last people to see Shanann alive when she dropped her home from a business trip hours before she died, said she wasn't "shocked" when Chris Watts was arrested.

Ms Atkinson was the one who called police when she didn't hear from Shanann the day after their business trip, when she was meant to go to a doctor to hear the heartbeat of her unborn child for the first time. She said she knew something was "seriously wrong."

"He was defending himself, but it just didn't make sense. Like in that moment it is kind of surreal," Ms Atkinson told Good Morning America overnight.

COMING UP ON @GMA AT 7AM: Latest on Watts family murder case -- friend who says she was the last to see Shanann alive knew something was "seriously wrong" https://t.co/9uRQnHwdU1 pic.twitter.com/ZQwJyVgdaA — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) August 20, 2018

"He just kept saying that he didn't know where she was and that she was on a playdate. But he couldn't give us the name of the friend," Ms Atkinson said.

"I knew he had something to do with it the day I was at his house with him, but I didn't want to think that.

"Anyone in their right mind will start piecing things together and think something had happened, but you don't want to go there. You want to believe the best in people," she added.

"He was just sitting there waiting for something to happen; it just didn't seem right to me."

Chris Watts is under arrest on the suspicion of killing wife Shanann Watts and their two daughters; Bella, four, and Celeste, three. Picture: Supplied

Investigators currently believe the three were killed in the family home, before the two children were dumped in oil tanks at the Anadarko oil and gas exploration site where Chris worked in Frederick.

Another body, believed to be their 15-week pregnant mother, was also found nearby.

A motion filed by Watts' defence team suggests the girls were strangled.

Earlier reports claimed Watts had admitted to the killings just hours after appearing on TV appealing for his family to come home.

But the defence motion also requested DNA swabs be carried out on the children's necks, suggesting he is not planning to plead guilty.

Christopher Watts is escorted into the courtroom before his bond hearing at the Weld County Courthouse on August 16, 2018, in Greeley, Colorado. Picture: AP

No formal charges or pleas have yet been made public.

Authorities must file formal criminal charges by Monday afternoon local time (Tuesday morning AEST) or let him go.

The judge refused the motion, saying he would not tell examiners how to do their jobs.

The autopsy was carried out on Friday, a day after the bodies were found, but the official causes of death have not been released.

A memorial is growing outside the Watts' home.

The murder is believed to have happened on the eve of the couple's gender reveal party for their unborn child.

Shanann is believed to have suffered from lupus, an illness that makes pregnancies much higher-risk.

Moving text messages from mid-June suggested a happy family, and a husband thrilled at the prospect of having another child.

"Little Peanut! Love her/him already!!!", Watts wrote after his wife sent him an ultrasound image.

This article originally appeared on The Sunand has been republished with permission.