The Bureau of Meteorology says Brisbane could be hit with storms on Riverfire weekend. Picture: AAP/Dan Peled
News

Storm warning for Riverfire weekend in Brisbane

by Sophie Chirgwin
28th Sep 2018 5:53 PM

THUNDERSTORMS may put and dampener on Riverfire celebrations in Brisbane, with Queenslanders advised to pack a rain jacket.

The second driest month of the year is coming to an end, with severe thunderstorm warnings in place for tomorrow afternoon and evening in southeast Queensland.

 

There was no sign of rain at today’s Growler flyover above Brisbane’s CBD, but BOM said the weekend might not be so lucky. Picture: AAP/Darren England
Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Lauren Pattie said the mornings should be clear with light isolated showers, but storms - some of which will be severe - are predicted for the afternoon and for Riverfire.

"Definitely expect some shower activity for Riverfire," Ms Pattie told The Courier-Mail.

"You can cross your fingers and hope you don't get a storm but it is a definite possibility that we'll see some storms about.

"I'd probably take a rain jacket out if you are heading out to the river tomorrow.

"Storm season has definitely started."

More immediately, BOM has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the Wide Bay and Burnett and Southeast Coast Forecast Districts.

At 4.11pm on Friday, said severe thunderstorms are likely to produce large hailstones over the next several hours.

Locations which may be affected include Gympie, Cooroy, Imbil, Kilcoy and Nambour.

BOM is also monitoring a storm moving north of Caboolture, with some small hail and 11mm of rain reported.

While it is a long weekend for Queenslanders, it won't be until Monday for blue skies and beach weather as showers and storm activity will linger through Sunday.

