Super cell looming large, to send severe storms to Coast

Brendan, Keira, Ryder, Tyler Summerville from Brisbane enjoy their Alexandra Headland holiday but the looming cloud above them warns of a wild weekend to come.

Brendan, Keira, Ryder, Tyler Summerville from Brisbane enjoy their Alexandra Headland holiday but the looming cloud above them warns of a wild weekend to come.

THUNDERSTORMS and hail of the intensity that hit Gympie Thursday afternoon may zero in on the Sunshine Coast this afternoon with conditions forecast to worsen tomorrow.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Gordon Banks said storms were expected in the hinterland this afternoon but the steering didn't appear strong enough to reach heavily-populated coastal areas.

"There could still be something late in the day like Gympie yesterday with thunderstorms and hail," he said.

"On Saturday a stronger upper trough plus a surface feature will see storms march towards the Coast from the south-west.

"If we get super cells forming serve storms can move in a different direction.

"They can turn left or right or left and right. If they do that one will be weak and the other strong.

"We could get severe storms today but they more likely tomorrow. You will hear or see them coming."

Mr Banks said more uncertainty existed around about Sunday with two key models predicting opposite outcomes.

He said one has predicted almost no rain at 4pm while the other "quite a lot".

Brendan, Keira, Ryder, Tyler Summerville from Brisbane at Alexandra Headland enjoying the school holiday weather. John McCutcheon

At this point based on previous observations the BOM was less certain about large falls on Sunday but was hopeful models would align later today to give a clearer picture.

"Most likely we'll see activity early and then it fine up through the day," Mr Banks said.

Expect a temperature peak of 24C today with the chance of thunderstorms in the hinterland this afternoon and this evening. Winds that were light early from the west would swing north, north-east through the day at 15-20km/h and then drop out.

Tomorrow should hit a peak of 27C on a partly-cloudy day with showers in the afternoon and evening and possibly severe thunder storms. Winds would again be from the north at 15-25km/h before fading late.

Storms and rain were also likely Sunday with temperatures plummeting to 22C as winds swing south east at 15-20km/h.

Rain is expected again on Monday through the morning and afternoon with temperatures staying low at 23C. After being light early winds would again strengthen from the south, south-east at 15-20km/h through the morning.

Temperatures would then climb gradually through to Thursday when they would again hit 27C.

There's a slight chance of rain on a partly-cloudy Tuesday and Wednesday with a mostly-sunny Thursday marking the return of north, north-easterly winds.

Tropical Cyclone Liua off the Solomon Islands was expected to be downgraded to a tropical low today with the BOM predicting it to have no impact in the Queensland coast.