A severe storm warning has been issued for the Northern Rivers.
Severe storm warning, expect large hail, damaging winds

30th Apr 2020 4:54 PM

A SEVERE thunderstorm warning has been issued for the Northern Rivers.

The Bureau of Meteorology says severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds and large hailstones in the warning area over the next several hours.

Locations which may be affected include Lismore, Grafton, Tenterfield, Casino, Kyogle, Coraki, Tabulam, Evans Head, Yamba, Maclean, Brooms Head and Wooli.

The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

  • Move your car under cover or away from trees
  • Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony
  • Keep at least 8 metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences.
  • Report fallen power lines to either Ausgrid (131 388), Endeavour Energy (131 003), Essential Energy (132 080) or Evoenergy (131 093) as shown on your power bill
  • Trees that have been damaged by fire are likely to be more unstable and more likely to fall
  • Unplug computers and appliances.
  • Avoid using the phone during the storm
  • Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well
  • Stay vigilant and monitor conditions. Note that the landscape may have changed following bushfires.
  • For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES (NSW and ACT) on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 7:50 pm.

Lismore Northern Star

