“Severe” fire danger for Sunday, Total Fire Ban declared

TOTAL FIRE BAN: The RFS has declared a Total Fire Ban for Sunday November 29, 2020 across the Far North Coast. Photo courtesy Kyogle RFS

HEATWAVE conditions featuring blustery conditions has seen a Total Fire Ban declared for the Far North Coast for Sunday November 29.

The Total Fire Ban commences at midnight tonight (Saturday, November 28) with a severe fire danger rating for the Far North Coast, including Ballina, Byron, Clarence Valley, Kyogle, Lismore, Richmond Valley and Tweed.

And if you are planning on heading to the coast with your boat, the Bureau of Meteorology has issued a marine wind warning for the Byron Coast.

The RFS provides the following advice under Severe and Very High fire conditions:

Well prepared homes that are actively defended can provide safety during a fire

Follow your Bush Fire Survival Plan and remain vigilant

Keep informed by listening to local radio, watching television news broadcasts and monitoring www.rfs.nsw.gov.au.

Anyone travelling intrastate should be aware of the following fire ratings:

North Coast (Severe) — Bellingen, Coffs Harbour, Port Macquarie-Hastings, Kempsey, Nambucca, Mid-Coast

Greater Hunter (Severe) — Cessnock, Dungog, Lake Macquarie, Maitland, Muswellbrook, Newcastle, Port Stephens, Singleton, Upper Hunter

Greater Sydney Region (Severe) — including the Blue Mountains and Central Coast

Illawarra/Shoalhaven (Very High) — Kiama, Shellharbour, Shoalhaven, Wingecarribee, Wollondilly, Wollongong

Central Ranges (Very High) — Bathurst, Blayney, Cabonne, Cowra, Lithgow, Mid-Western, Oberon, Orange

New England (Very High) — Glen Innes Severn, Tenterfield, Uralla, Walcha, Armidale

Northern Slopes (Very High) — Gunnedah, Gwydir, Inverell, Liverpool Plains, Tamworth

North Western (Severe) — Moree Plains, Narrabri, Walgett, Warrumbungle

Please note: