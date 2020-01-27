Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Seven youths are in police custody after a brawl broke out at Moffat Beach this afternoon.
Seven youths are in police custody after a brawl broke out at Moffat Beach this afternoon. MaxPixel
Crime

Seven arrested as police swarm on Australia Day brawl

Ashley Carter
by
26th Jan 2020 7:42 PM | Updated: 27th Jan 2020 8:26 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SEVEN people have been arrested after a brawl broke out during Australia Day celebrations at Moffat Beach's Eleanor Shipley Park this afternoon.

Police were called to the popular family-friendly park about 3.30pm as small fights broke out among a large group of drunk youths, a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said.

"There was a large group of people drinking, with small fights breaking out in the crowd," she said.

Community Newsletter SignUp

Multiple police crews attended and have taken seven youths into custody for offences ranging from obstructing police to assaulting police.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said one male patient was taken to the Caloundra Health Centre for a cut to his head. He was in a stable condition.

No charges have been laid at this stage.

More Stories

Show More
australia day brawl crime editors picks eleanor shipley park moffat beach queensland police youth crime
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New market on Plateau is on this weekend

        premium_icon New market on Plateau is on this weekend

        News COUNCIL approves three-year trial for Market on Dusk at Alstonville and Ballina.

        Dying to know the history of North Wall icon

        premium_icon Dying to know the history of North Wall icon

        News DO you know anything about the North Wall die?

        It was a long, bitter road to get to a peaceful place

        premium_icon It was a long, bitter road to get to a peaceful place

        News Australia Day will be a test for the new parkland

        Surfing therapy for children with autism coming to region

        premium_icon Surfing therapy for children with autism coming to region

        News FIFTH event at Lennox Head on Australia Day.