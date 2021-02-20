SES warn minor flooding of Richmond River at Coraki

FLOOD WARNING: The SES has warned Coraki residents of flooding from the Richmond River on Saturday February 20, 2021. Photo: Alison Paterson

The SES have warned Minor flooding is likely along the Richmond River at Coraki and Bungawalbyn today.

On Saturday February 20, 2021, the SES said the Richmond River at Coraki is expected to exceed the minor flood level (3.40 metres) around 07:00pm Saturday.

The river level is likely to peak near 3.50 metres around midnight Saturday into Sunday with minor flooding.

The Richmond River at Bungawalbyn is likely to peak near the minor flood level (3.00

metres) around midnight Saturday into Sunday.

What we are expecting:

Low lying farm land may be affected, farmers are advised to monitor equipment and livestock.

At Coraki:

Minor is 3.40m

Possible local flooding in and around Bungawalbin Creek with extensive rural inundation

southwest of Coraki

Water reaches the top of the riverbank near the Coraki Caravan Park

At Bungawalbyn:

Minor is 3.00m

Minor flooding of low-lying roads and rural areas

What you need to do:

Residents and visitor to low lying coastal caravan parks need to monitor the situation closely

and prepare to relocate.

People in areas likely to be impacted by flooding should consider:

Refraining from driving or walking through flood water

Road closures and flood isolation may impact on work, family and educational commitments

Monitoring emergency warnings and severe weather updates on local ABC radio, NSW SES

Northern Rivers Facebook Page and Bureau of Meteorology website

If your property is at risk of inundation, please raise movable items, such as furniture, as

high as possible onto benches or tables, placing electrical items on top

If you are advised by an emergency services officer to evacuate, please do so

Securing outside belongings and before leaving; turn off the power, water and take essential

medicines and clothes with you

Farmers should move machinery, livestock, pumps and fodder to flood free ground

For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW State Emergency Service on 132 500. In life threatening situations call triple-0 (000) immediately.

Latest River Heights for the Richmond River::

Location Height of River (m) Tendency Date/Time of Observation

Richmond River at Wiangaree 1.69 Rising 08:00 AM SAT 20/02/21

Richmond River at Kyogle 5.23 Falling 08:00 AM SAT 20/02/21

Richmond River at Casino (Automatic Gauge) 6.36 Rising 08:00 AM SAT 20/02/21

Richmond River at Coraki 2.67 Rising 08:30 AM SAT 20/02/21

Myrtle Creek at Rappville 0.25 Steady 08:00 AM SAT 20/02/21

Richmond River at Bungawalbyn Junction 2.46 Rising 08:30 AM SAT 20/02/21

Richmond River at Woodburn 1.93 Steady 08:30 AM SAT 20/02/21

For more information:

Listen to your local ABC radio station, follow the NSWSES on Facebook or

www.ses.nsw.gov.au

Latest Weather, Warnings, Rainfall and River heights: www.bom.gov.au/nsw/

Road Closures: www.livetraffic.com.au or www.myroadinfo.com.au

Rural animal and livestock assistance, contact Local Land Services

The next bulletin will be issued by 2:00pm Saturday 20 February 2021

Flood Safety Advice:

This Flood Watch means that people living or working along rivers and streams must monitor the latest weather forecasts and warnings and be ready to move to higher ground should flooding develop.

Flood Warnings will be issued if Minor Flood Level is expected to be exceeded at key sites along the main rivers for which the Bureau of Meteorology provides a flood warning service.

Severe Weather Warnings will be issued or updated if very heavy rain is forecast or observed.