SES units called to hundreds of jobs including flood rescues

Image supplied by NSW SES of a crew undertaking flood relief work in the Coffs Harbour area. Source: NSW SES

CALLED to no fewer than 253 jobs since the deluge began on Wednesday, Northern Zone State Emergency Service workers and volunteers have well and truly had their hands full.

They were on hand at 22 flood rescues, mainly involving people trapped in their vehicles.

In other cases, people were isolated by floodwater, and needed help escaping from their homes.

Many of the jobs were concentrated at Byron Bay, which was battered with more than 400mm of rainfall.

Conditions have eased over the past 24 hours, with no flood rescue call-outs for the SES.

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast an extra 80 to 120mm of heavy rainfall from Tuesday to Friday.

Storms, damaging winds and a hailstorm are also predicted.

BOM has warned the weather conditions could lead to further flooding.

“The message is the rain’s eased but there’s more coming, so make sure your yard is cleaned up,” SES spokeswoman Jenni Funari said.

“If your gutters are blocked then clean them.

“Be careful in the floodwaters at Byron Bay.

“The place is horrible and smelly, be aware of the health risk as the water is contaminated.

“Don’t go in thongs, wear long pants, long sleeves and gloves, keep any open wounds covered.

“Have a mindfulness the floodwaters are dangerous, it may look shallow on the road, but you don’t know what’s underneath it.”

Meanwhile, the Insurance Council of Australia has declared a catastrophe for property losses caused by storms and flooding along the east coast of NSW and south east Queensland.

As of 7am on Monday insurers have received 10,000 claims valued at an estimated $45 million. Most claims are for property damage caused by storm run-off, flooding, strong winds and heavy rain.

This is the sixth catastrophe declared in the past five months.

The ICA has assured homeowners not to worry if they can’t find their insurance papers. Insurers keep electronic records and only need a name and address.