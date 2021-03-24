SES: Evacuation, minor flooding warnings issued after rain

Minor flooding at the Wilsons River, Lismore.

A flood evacuation warning was issued for low lying areas of Tabulam.

The Clarence River at Tabulam was at a height of 10.54 metres and rising at 1am Wednesday, the SES confirmed.

NSW SES advised residents in low lying areas in the vicinity of the following locations that they may need to evacuate due to rising flood water.

These areas include Racecourse Road, Creek Street, Harry Mundine Place, Court Street and the lower end of Clarence Street near the Police Station and the Tabulam Hotel.

Residents and visitors to these areas should act now to prepare for possible flood impacts.

Low lying properties may experience impacts due to riverine flooding.

Storm and flood impacts may interrupt essential services such as electricity, phones, internet,

water and sewerage.

People in these areas need to closely monitor weather and road closures and make informed

decisions early based on individual circumstances.

Residents should monitor the situation and be prepared to evacuate when instructed to do so.

A Flood Evacuation Order will be issued by the NSW SES if and when evacuations are required.

Where to go if Evacuation is required:

Wherever possible, people should go and stay with family or friends, or make other accommodation arrangements.

An evacuation centre will be set up if an Evacuation Order is required at Casino RSM, 162 Canterbury Street, Casino.

The SES is expecting that road access may be cut once floodwater begins inundating the area. “ If you remain in the area after this time, you may become trapped and it may be too dangerous for NSW SES to rescue you,” the SES warned.

What residents need to do:

Lift possessions and important items above the predicted flood height.

Take pets, essential items, warm clothes, medicines, insurance documents and valuables

with you.

Leave as early as possible to avoid restricted roads.

Share this information with family, friends and neighbours and help others where possible

Minor flooding occurring at Lismore, Coraki and Bungawalbyn

Heavy rainfall since Monday over the Richmond River catchment has caused river rises

with minor flooding occurring at Lismore, Coraki and Bungawalbyn, the SES confirmed on Wednesday.

A minor flood warning is also current for the Wilsons River at Lismore.

Rainfall is now easing. No further significant rainfall is forecast.

Richmond River:

Minor flooding is occurring along the Lower Richmond River from Coraki to Woodburn.

The Richmond River at Coraki may peak near 4.60 metres late Wednesday afternoon,

with minor flooding.

The Richmond River at Bungawalbyn may peak near 4.10 metres Wednesday evening,

with minor flooding.

A minor peak is likely in the Richmond River at Woodburn around 9pm Wednesday

on the high tide

At Coraki:

Possible local flooding in and around Bungawalbyn Creek with rural inundation

southwest of Coraki

Water may affect the Coraki Caravan Park

At Bungawalbyn:

Minor flooding of low-lying roads and rural areas

Residents and visitors to low lying coastal caravan parks need to continue to monitor the

situation.

People in areas likely to be impacted by flooding should consider:

– Refraining from driving or walking through flood water

– Road closures and flood isolation may impact on work, family and educational

commitments.

– Monitoring emergency warnings and severe weather updates on local ABC radio, NSW

SES Northern Rivers Facebook Page and Bureau of Meteorology website

– If your property is at risk of inundation, please raise movable items, such as

furniture, as high as possible onto benches or tables, placing electrical items on top

– If you are advised by an emergency services officer to evacuate, please do so

– Securing outside belongings and before leaving; turn off the power, water and take

essential medicines and clothes with you

– Farmers should move machinery, livestock, pumps and fodder to flood free ground

For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW State Emergency Service on 132

500. In life threatening situations call triple-0 (000) immediately.