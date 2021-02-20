SES delivers urgent supplies with help from council’s crane

SUPPLY DROP: At Green Pigeon, members of the SES Kyogle Unit were tasked to supply medication, food and fuel for residents isolated on the other side of the river. A council crane helped the SES deliver the goods.

Once again the State Emergency Service showed it is an invaluable part of our community after members helped deliver medications, food and fuel across a flooded river.

SES Kyogle Deputy Unit Controller Deb Castledine said they worked with Kyogle Council to get urgent supplies to residents at Green Pigeon on Saturday morning.

Ms Castledine said they were initially approached by a family member who needed to get medication and food to the community which is located nearly 18km north of Kyogle.

“There’s about 40 people who have been isolated on the other side of the river,” she said.

“One of the wives who has been stuck in town since Wednesday contacted us and said she wanted to get medication, food, fuel and dog biscuits out to her husband.

“We made the proper calls to council who were out there with their crane who helped us get the supplies across.”

Ms Castledine said the woman dropped off the supplies to the Kyogle Unit in roller boxes.

She said some other residents also took the opportunity to get urgently needed items delivered.

“We ferried three roller boxes and one small jerry can of fuel as one of the houses up there relies on solar panels and it needed a top up,” she said.

“Council used a man cage on the crane for the supplies and with their jib we had the urgent supplies delivered.”

Ms Castledine said it was a very satisfying job to be tasked,

“And yes, it was muddy, extremely muddy,” she said with a grin.

“But it’s great to be a part of an essential service which cares for our community.”

The Kyogle SES is seeking new members to join its crew and more information can be found here.