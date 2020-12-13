SES busy as community calls

READY TO SERVE: Some Lismore City SES volunteers undertook their chainsaw qualification supervised by senior unit officers only a few days before storms swept the region. Photo: Alison Paterson

STATE Emergency Services volunteers are braving heavy weather to help out residents impacted by fallen trees and rising water.

While many people were sleeping in on Sunday morning, those dedicated SES volunteers have been out with chainsaws to remove fallen trees from across roads or placing tarps on roofs to prevent water leaking inside homes.

Lismore City SES deputy unit controller Amanda Vidler said they currently have crews out in the community responding to calls for help.

“At the moment we have two crews attending to trees down and storm damage,” she said.

“We also have a crew driving around to check on damage as well as delivering sandbags to residents to protect them any possible flooding.”

Ms Vidler said as severe weather is expect to impact across the Northern Rivers, common sense is the best advice.

“Now is not the time to get up a ladder and check your gutters,” she said.

SES Murwillumbah reported on social media that some of thier crews could not get home after helping out when waters rose in the community.

SES BALLINA: Volunteers at the SES Ballina Unit were busy making up sandbags to help protect residents are are delivering them around town as needed.

“At about 2am our teams alerted the caravans at the Murwillumbah Showgrounds to relocate to higher ground as the Rous River started to rise rapidly overnight,” the post said.

“Multiple sandbag and leaking roof requests. Some SES volunteers can’t get home as the creeks are flooded so they camped at our HQ and got a quick shut eye..”

Meanwhile in Ballina the SES unit has been assembling sandbags and is delivering them to residents to protect from flooding.

NSW SES spokesman Dave Rankine, said there are out of area SES perosnnel on the Northern Rivers assisting with call outs.

“We have SES volunteers helping out their Far North Coast collegues,” he said.

SES ADVICE – The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

Move vehicles under cover or away from trees.

Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony.

Keep at least 8 metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences.

Trees that have been damaged by fire are likely to be more unstable and more likely to fall.

Report fallen power lines to either Ausgrid (131 388), Endeavour Energy (131 003), Essential Energy (132 080) or Evoenergy (131 093) as shown on your power bill.

Don’t drive, ride or walk through flood water.

Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.

If you are trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest available place and ring triple-0 if you need rescue.

Be aware that run-off from rainfall in fire affected areas may behave differently and be more rapid. It may also contain debris such as ash, soil, trees and rocks.

After bushfires, heavy rain and the loss of foliage can make the ground soft and heavy, leading to a greater chance of landslides.

Stay vigilant and monitor conditions. Note that the landscape may have changed following bushfires.

For emergency help in floods and storms, ring your local SES Unit on 132 500.