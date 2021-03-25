South Lismore servo plan ‘has not considered safety impacts’

A development application has been lodged with Lismore City Council to knock down Skimmos in South Lismore to build a new service station.

Developers of a proposed service station in South Lismore may need to make amendments to their development application after Transport for NSW said traffic issues needed to be addressed.

Lismore City Council's Traffic Advisory Committee has been asked for feedback after Transport for NSW made recommendations to the DA, which proposes knocking down Skimmos Takeaway on the intersection of Union and Elliott roads.

The intersection is part of the Bruxner Highway, a classified State road under Transport for NSW jurisdiction.

The letter from Transport for NSW said: "The intersection of the Bruxner Highway and Elliott Road is an extremely busy intersection, particularly during peak hours.

"The Traffic Impact Assessment (TIA) has not considered the safety impacts in accordance with Austroads Guide to Road Design Parts 4A and 6 for through, left and right turning traffic.

"This needs to take into consideration in any planned improvements to the highway infrastructure and traffic arrangements."

It is recommended that consideration should be given to extending the existing splitter island median southward to past the existing laneway to prevent right turns into and out of the Bruxner Hwy driveways.

Transport for NSW says driveways must be able to accommodate semi-trailers entering the service station from the nearside lane of the Bruxner Highway and said a maximum vehicle size limit should be applied.

It says the proposed sign fronting the Bruxner Hwy exceeds the allowable sign size.

"The applicant does not seem to have recognised and addressed that requirement".

It said the developer would need to enter into a Works Authorisation Deed with Transport for NSW for any works deemed necessary on the State classified road.

Residents have raised concerns a service station would make the intersection more hazardous.

"If there was ever a dumb place to put a servo in South Lismore, that intersection would be it! It already is one of the worst intersections to negotiate traffic wise in town," Damo Wattsy said.