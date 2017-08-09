Service helping veterans needs help

SUPPORT: Liz Hill from the Veterans Advocacy Centre in Alstonville is pictured with Brendan Hill, and his son.

AN Alstonville-based service supporting veterans is itself in need of support.

The Veterans' Advocacy Service has helped more than 350 veterans since opening its doors two years ago, and 193 have stepped through the door this year.

Liz Hill is a volunteer welfare advocate at the centre and recently she had just received news of another veteran who had committed suicide.

She said most of the centre's clients were Afghanistan veterans who found it difficult to adjust to civilian life, and many, but not all, suffer from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

"They have done time in the military and get out, and they can't find a job,” she said.

"That can then affect relationships and families break down.”

But she said the Alstonville Veterans' Advocacy Centre sometimes struggles to find the money to pay the rent, which comes within the annual operating costs of about $50,000.

The centre is trying to raise its own money through a raffle, but needs help to sell tickets.

"We're just too busy,” Ms Hill said of the seven volunteer staff.

For more information or to help the centre, phone 6628 3096.