Police and emergency services at the scene of a serious crash at Gemmells, in the Adelaide Hills. Picture: Dean Martin
Breaking

Two teenagers killed in Adelaide Hills crash

24th Nov 2018 9:37 AM

TWO teenagers have died after a serious car crash at Gemmells on Tuesday afternoon.

Two cars collided on Long Valley Rd about 4.40pm - killing both occupants of one car, a 17-year-old male from Callington and an 18-year-old female from Strathalbyn.

The driver of the other car, a 31-year-old woman from Mt Barker, received only minor injuries and was taken to the Mt Barker Hospital.

The road, near the corner of Gemmell Rd remained closed for a long period of time.

The deaths take the State's road toll to 68 - it was 87 this time last year.

Major Crash investigators attended the scene.

The tragedy comes just a day after a young woman died in a head-on crash on the Dukes Highway, about 2km north of Keith.

The 19-year-old woman from the South-East, who was the driver of one of the cars, died at the scene.

