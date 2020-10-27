SERIOUS THREAT: Vandals burn arsenic logs at popular spot

A Ballina councillor has raised the idea of CCTV cameras to avoid further vandalism at Lake Ainsworth.

CCTV cameras could be installed at Lake Ainsworth in Lennox Head to upgrade security around the area, after the area has seen burn fences, broken glass and rubbish dumping regularly in recent weeks.

Ballina Shire councillor Sharon Cadwallader announced her idea at the latest council meeting.

"I am going to bring a notice of motion for us to trial CCTV cameras in the hotspot areas, because this vandalism is costing the ratepayers enormous amounts of money," she said.

Cr Cadwallader said the vandalism was ongoing and had become a serious threat to public health.

"The incidents recorded are broken glass, and more recently, little pit fires, but what really concerned me was the safety issue, because they have pulled down fencing and burnt copper logs, which have arsenic in them," she said.

"It only takes a teaspoon of ash to be ingested and that's enough to kill an adult, when you burn arsenic logs.

A burnt fence found recently by volunteers at Lake Ainsworth.

"There are many concerns about ingesting the fumes from burned copper logs, so it's a serious concern.

"The broken glass is just ongoing and now (council) staff had to get involved and they are spending more and more time cleaning up."

Cr Cadwallader said the issue had been going on for some weeks, and she was alerted by a local community group.

"I was contacted by this wonderful group called Friends of Lake Ainsworth (FOLA), part of the Lennox Head Residents Association, a group of volunteers, they go down every morning and clean up around the lake."

Rubbish and broken glass are regularly being found in the Lake Ainsworth area by volunteers.

The councillor met FOLA volunteers and decided to raise the idea of the CCTV cameras.

"If we can catch the perpetrator, it may be the same people doing it all the time," she said.

The Ballina councillor said she is unsure the motion will be supported by council.

"Cameras as much less expensive than they used to be, they are much more affordable now," she said.

"I'm not sure what will be the most cost-effective way to do it. But I believe we need to trial it, at least."