TRAGEDY: Teenage girl killed in three-car crash

A 17-year-old girl died and another woman was taken to Grafton Base Hospital after being trapped following a three car crash on the Armidale Road about 40km south west of Grafton at about 8.30am on Saturday, 15th June, 2019.

A 17-year-old girl died and another woman was taken to Grafton Base Hospital after being trapped following a three car crash on the Armidale Road about 40km south west of Grafton at about 8.30am on Saturday, 15th June, 2019. Frank Redward

UPDATE, 6PM: A teenage girl has died following a three-car crash at Nymboida south of Grafton.

About 8.30am on Saturday (June 15) emergency services were called to Armidale Road, Nymboida, after reports of a crash.

It appears a Mazda wagon has collided head-on with an Isuzu Vmax ute and a Mazda Ute towing a boat.

The 17-year-old female driver of the Mazda wagon died at the scene.

The driver of the Isuzu ute, a 63-year-old woman, was taken to Grafton Hospital for treatment for chest pain. A crime scene was established and a report will be prepared for the Coroner.

Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the crash are being investigated.

UPDATE 1:23pm: Police confirmed a woman died after her car went down an embankment near Nymboida this morning.

One lane of Armidale Road was closed for approximately five hours, however the road is now reopened.

A full report has not yet been received from investigating officers.

More details are expected to come from Police media later in the afternoon.

EARLIER:

A PERSON is believed to be seriously injured after an incident with three cars on Armidale Road near Nymboida.

Details are still sparse, but a police spokesperson said police, ambulance and SES were called to the Nymboida area at around 8.30, where an incident took place in the area of Armidale Road near Coleman's Road.

There was an incident with three cars involved with one of the cars running off the road and down an embankment.

Police said at last status that emergency crews were working on a person in the car that had gone down the embankment who had serious injuries.

The southbound lane of Armidale Road has been closed.

More details as they come to hand.