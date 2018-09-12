Menu
Elderly woman walking her dog struck by car in Laidley

Tara Miko
by
11th Sep 2018 3:45 PM | Updated: 4:13 PM

UPDATE: AN ELDERLY woman will be airlifted to Brisbane after she was struck by a large vehicle in Laidley while walking her dog.

The woman, aged in her 70s, suffered head, leg and arm injuries in the incident just after 3pm.

The woman had reportedly been walking her dog when a witness heard a vehicle screech and a collision.

The woman was entrapped under the vehicle, believed to be a motorhome, for a time while Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and paramedics treated her at the scene.

She was expected to be taken to Laidley Hospital to meet with a rescue helicopter and airlifted to Brisbane.

She was reported to be in a stable condition.

INITIAL, 3.45PM A PERSON trapped under a vehicle in Laidley will be airlifted to hospital.

The Queensland Ambulance Service reported a patient was being taken to Laidley Hospital to meet a waiting rescue helicopter after the incident on Rosewood-Laidley Rd at Laidley about 3.05pm.

The person was entrapped under a vehicle involved in the single-vehicle crash.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the incident occurred near the intersection of Frome St.

Toowoomba Chronicle

