Series of summer music events given green light

Soul performer Lisa Hunt has organised a series of live summer music events for Byron Bay. Photo: Supplied

BYRON Shire Council has given the nod to a series of live summer music events.

Byron Bay-based musician Lisa Hunt thought up the idea behind Summerstage Byron Bay was a way to inject some life back into the local music scene, hit hard by the pandemic.

Ms Hunt has been hoping to gain the council’s approval for the events before the first slated show at Red Devils Park on December 18.

While DA approval came through from the council on December 15, she said there were some extra hurdles, including with licensing, to resolve.

The series is now due to kick off from Saturday, January 9.

Summerstage Byron Bay organisers have a COVID-safe plan in place, including circles which groups attending the event together are expected to sit inside.

It will run Saturdays and Sundays every two weeks until the end of February and Ms Hunt said she’s hopeful they can add alcohol-free, family-friendly Friday shows as well.

“We have less shows so there’ll just be eight programs,” Ms Hunt said.

“We’re (also) looking at doing some family-type events on the Fridays.

“It really cost a lot to set up so it’s kind of sad to be doing (fewer) shows.”

Still, the event will be a chance to get more musicians on stage.

Ms Hunt said while she’s had a few recent gigs, she hadn’t played in Byron Bay since February or March 2020.

The line up includes:

• Saturday, January 9 from 4pm: OKA and Bullhorn

• Sunday, January 10 from 3pm: Lisa Hunt’s Forever Soul and Hussy Hicks

• Saturday, January 23 from 4pm: The Beautiful Girls, Band of Frequencies and Loonaloop

• Sunday, January 24 from 3pm: The Feramones, Late for Woodstock and Soul’d

• Saturday, February 13 from 4pm: Phil Jamieson, Sophie Ozard and Andy Jans Brown & COZ*MIC

• Sunday, February 14 from 3pm: Byron Divas of Jass and The WellSwung Daddies

Designs for a shelter to be used at Summerstage Byron Bay at Red Devils Park.

According to the council’s DA approval, the series was approved for a maximum of two events in December, which did not go ahead, up to four events in January and four in February.

A maximum of 500 patrons will be allowed on site at Red Devils Park, the former home of Bluesfest.

Tickets start at $30 for single person field entry.

You can book in groups of up to 10 and COVID-safe spaces will be provided for groups attending together. Grazing platters can be pre-ordered.

Profits are to go toward the $100K Fundraiser fund for Red Devils Park.

Visit https://summerstagebyronbay.com.au/