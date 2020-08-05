Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Serial rape fears after alleged video find

by Cormac Pearson,
5th Aug 2020 12:13 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Detectives allege multiple women could have fallen victim to a serial rapist in Brisbane, after videos were uncovered during a raid yesterday.

Police arrested a 30-year-old man over the alleged drugging and rape of a young woman last month and say they found a "concerning video" with unknown women.

They allege a woman in her early 20s attended the Mary Street apartment in late July when she was drugged and sexually assaulted.

Police searched this apartment yesterday and allege they found mobile phones, video recording equipment, prescription drugs and illicit drugs.

They say concerning video depicting other young women was allegedly found by police on one of the mobile phones.

"Initial analysis suggests these videos were recorded at different times. Forensic analysis of the mobile phones and recording devices is continuing," a police statement read.

Detectives are appealing for anyone who may have any information in relation to this ongoing investigation to immediately contact police.

The man has been denied police bail and is due to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court today charged with 10 offences including stupefying in order to commit indictable offence, rape, sexual assault, unlawful stalking, observations or recordings in breach of privacy, supplying dangerous drugs, possession of a restricted drug and two counts of possessing dangerous drugs.

The man will face court this morning.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

editors picks qld crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Latest update on COVID-19 stats on the Northern Rivers

        Premium Content Latest update on COVID-19 stats on the Northern Rivers

        News THE health district has released an update on the status of COVID-19 patients on the Northern Rivers.

        Patient in hospital after reports of an assault in Ballina

        Premium Content Patient in hospital after reports of an assault in Ballina

        News EMERGENCY crews were called to Ballina after reports an assault occurred.

        Why the streets of Byron Bay will be very quiet this year

        Premium Content Why the streets of Byron Bay will be very quiet this year

        News COVID-19 restrictions have forced the council to make a tough decision to keep the...

        $90K to help kickstart ‘beautiful’ local businesses

        Premium Content $90K to help kickstart ‘beautiful’ local businesses

        News A NEW pilot program aims to support organisations that create “regenerative and...