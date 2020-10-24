Sense of ‘hopelessness’ felt at time of break-in spree

Jason Moye, of Ballina, is facing 35 charges in relation to thefts around Ballina and Lennox Head.

A BALLINA man who engaged in a lengthy crime spree will be sentenced next week.

Jason Moye, 38, appeared before Lismore District Court via video link from custody on Friday, October 23.

Moye is currently serving a prison term over a domestic violence offence but has also been bail refused for 21 offences including break-and-enter, stealing property from a dwelling and dealing with the proceeds of crime, as well as drug offences.

The offences relate to a string of break-ins in the Ballina and Lennox Head.

Moye was arrested when police seized a large amount of stolen property from his Ballina home in July 2019.

Crown prosecutor Stephen Gerrish told the court some of the values of stolen items, which had been listed by the prosecution, had been removed as certain values could not be confirmed.

The court heard the value of some items, including “pot plants and fertiliser”, was known while some items would be listed as having “nominal value or sentimental value”.

Defence solicitor Kate Brady tendered to the court a letter from Moye’s mother and a handwritten note from her client.

Judge Jeffrey McLennan asked Ms Brady if Moye’s drug use was “the problem behind” his offending, and she said it was.

When Judge McLennan asked how evidence of Moye’s “pervasive depressive mood” was relevant to his sentencing decision, Ms Brady said the condition “gives rise to a sense of hopelessness”.

“He has been dealing with similar types of matters for a number of years,” she said.

“He’s simply not able to break that cycle.

“He’s never been diagnosed before, in terms of a mental health condition.”

She said the fact he’d now been diagnosed “gives him some hope” of having prospects of rehabilitation.

Ms Brady noted Moye had a “lengthy” criminal record but had not committed a property-related offence “for almost a decade”.

Before his arrest, he had applied for a grant and launched a lawn mowing business “as a way to be self employed, lawfully”, Ms Brady said.

Judge McLennan is expected to sentence Moye on Wednesday, October 28.