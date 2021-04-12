Seniors festival offers chance to connect

The Byron Shire Seniors Festival offers a free week-long program of events and workshops on 19-23 April at the Byron Community Centre.

It is the only festival of its kind in the Northern Rivers region that brings together a range of seniors organisations and activities under one umbrella.

“The Byron Shire Seniors Festival is a free event that attracts seniors from all over the region to have fun and to connect them with local service providers and group activities in their area,” the Seniors Activities Co-ordinator at Byron Community Centre, Pippy Wardell, said.

The program will facilitate opportunities to connect seniors with local organisations and services through workshops and presentations.

Through the provision of a variety of events, presentations and workshops, the festival creates a more inclusive, healthy, active and connected community for seniors.

Seniors will be able to participate in creative and fun activities such as drumming, chair yoga, art therapy, poetry, drama and printmaking. Informative workshops and presentations will be held by local organisations including Safety for Seniors, Life Death and Loss with Zenith Virago, Healthy Eating While Ageing, and many more.

The festival is focused on reducing social isolation and loneliness experienced by our older population.

The event empowers older people to connect with each other through sampling creative, social and active activities at the festival. Many of these activities are offered throughout the year within the Byron Shire.

“All of the seniors leave with big smiles on their faces,” says Ms Wardell said.

“I have seen real friendships grow and deep connections made through our weekly activities program.

“We believe that growing older is just another phase of life and should be lived to the fullest.”

The festival provides easily accessible opportunities for seniors to connect with organisations and service providers from throughout the region.

For full details, visit www.byroncentre.com.au