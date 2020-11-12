Senior staff member at embattled council leaves after a year

STAFF MOVEMENT: Another senior member of staff has left Lismore City Council.

STAFF MOVEMENT: Another senior member of staff has left Lismore City Council.

A PERMANENT replacement is being sought after another senior member of staff at a Northern Rivers' council resigned recently.

A tumultuous couple of years has seen Lismore City Council dealing with everything from a fire at the waste centre to rate debates, councillor resignations and a $6 million deficit.

In May last year general manager Gary Murphy left to take up a role with Central Coast Council and in August Infrastructure Services director, Gary Murphy (no relation) also left for a role in Queensland.

And now Dr Sharon Harwood, the council's Director of Partnerships, Planning & Engagement, has left the organisation after one year in the role.

A council spokesman confirmed Dr Harwood decided to leave the council for personal reasons.

It is understood Mark Piorkowski is filling the role while a recruitment process is under way.

"Council wishes Sharon all the best for the future," the spokesman said.

"We thank her for the work she has done to progress improvements to council operations and make our community a better place to live.

"Council also thanks Mark for taking up the role as Acting Director of Partnerships, Planning & Engagement."

The spokesman said Mr Piorkowski has a wealth of experience in planning and senior management roles.

Born in Canada, Mr Piorkowski's career includes significant expertise working across different levels of government including as the General Manager of Operations for Armidale Regional Council.