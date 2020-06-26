Menu
Brodie Croft, Broncos coach Anthony Seibold and Anthony Milford.
Rugby League

Seibold takes blame for misfiring Milford

by Laine Clark
26th Jun 2020 11:45 AM

BRISBANE coach Anthony Seibold has ignored calls to dump Anthony Milford and blames himself for the misfiring half's poor NRL form.

Seibold claims it is his fault Milford has not fired a shot in attack over the past month, saying Brisbane have had no momentum because the coaching staff have failed to adapt to the new six-again rule.

Marquee playmaker Milford looked set to be demoted for Saturday's NRL derby against Gold Coast after former captain Justin Hodges led calls for his axing in order to end the Broncos' four-game losing streak.

Eyebrows were raised when young half Tom Dearden was added to the 17 for the Suncorp Stadium clash, a sign some believed indicated Milford's playmaker days were numbered.

But Seibold defended Milford, saying the 19-year-old Dearden is only on the bench as cover for veteran rake Issac Luke.

"When we get some footy and some field position Milf can come into the game - I will take responsibility for this," he said.

"We haven't adapted or adjusted to the new interpretations in any way shape or form.

"We have been heavily penalised through ruck infringements.

"We have been unable to stop (opponents) getting momentum.

"It's really hard for your halves if you don't have the footy. Milf and (halves partner) Crofty (Brodie Croft) have pretty much had to defend for probably seven of the eight halves that we have played."

Seibold rejected a suggestion Dearden's bench injection was designed to put the underperforming Milford on notice.

"Dearden's presence on the bench is not to get Milf and Crofty concerned about their position, it is to cover Issac Luke," he said.

Anthony Milford has been out of sorts since the season restart.
"Milf will get better. I haven't lost belief in him or Crofty.

"I just know that if we get an even share of possession and some good field position Milf and Crofty can do their thing."

anthony milford anthony seibold broncos nrl rugby league

