Seibold hits back at ‘bizarre’ pub brawl claims

Broncos coach Anthony Seibold has strenuously denied reports he was involved in an alleged brawl at a Byron Bay establishment on Australia Day.

Anthony Seibold has blasted speculation he was involved in a pub brawl with the Broncos coach claiming he has been a victim of "bizarre" defamation.

On the eve of the Broncos-Cowboys season-opening blockbuster at the new $293 million North Queensland Stadium, the Brisbane coach was rocked by a report which claimed he was involved in a bust-up at a Byron Bay establishment.

The alleged incident was said to have occurred on Australia Day while Seibold was having drinks with Newcastle coach Adam O'Brien, with whom he developed a friendship at the Melbourne Storm, and former Souths assistant Willie Peters.

Seibold has denied he was involved in any altercation. Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images.

It is alleged that Seibold clashed with a local patron. It is understood the member of the public was a Parramatta fan who heckled Seibold over the Eels' 58-0 flogging of the Broncos in last year's finals, but the Broncos coach today hit back at suggestions he was involved in an off-field incident.

"It's pretty laughable to be fair," he said.

"I have heard some bizarre things over my two years as a head coach but that particular one takes the cake.

"I was with another head coach from another NRL club and a couple of his assistants.

"There was no verbal altercation, no physical altercation, I found it quite bizarre.

"The less said the better. Someone is trying to be defamatory."

The report, which appeared on a website, was taken down Wednesday morning.

Pressed on whether he did anything wrong, Seibold said: "I wouldn't have a clue where this has come from.

Seibold is about to start his second year as Broncos coach. Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images.

"There was no date mentioned, there was no establishment mentioned. I find it laughable. But it doesn't stress me. There has been no names put to the article from what I understand but I haven't wasted any breath.

"There was no incident. I find it bizarre we are talking about it. Other than an unnamed report which I was told about, no person has put any details around it.

"It's one of the more bizarre ones."

Seibold's more pressing concern is this Friday night's derby with the Broncos determined to ambush the Cowboys - their 2015 grand-final nemesis - at the opening of their new stadium.

"Certainly, we want to spoil the party," he said.

Seibold is under pressure in 2020. Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images.

"There is going to be a big party on Friday night, it's a brilliant facility from what I understand and one of their players told our players that the Cowboys slept on the field last week.

"Obviously they are trying to make it a fortress so to speak and build a connection with the stadium.

"There will be a lot of pressure on the Cowboys, everyone expects them to win at the stadium don't they so we go up there with no fear.

"We want to try and spoil the party, we will have another big session today and have an opportunity to train on the field tomorrow for our kickers and catchers to look at the field.

"We expect some rain so hopefully it doesn't keep anyone away from the game. We are looking forward to opening the season in such a game."