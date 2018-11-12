Neale takes Beams’ Lions locker
Brisbane has handed boom recruit Lachie Neale Dayne Beam's No.9 guernsey.
The former Fremantle star will move into Beams' locker after the former Lions skipper returned to Collingwood in the trade period.
Former Western Bulldogs defender Marcus Adams received No.24 at Brisbane while ex-Cat Lincoln McCarthy has the No.11.
Last month North Melbourne announced its off-season recruits Jared Polec and Jasper Pittard would wear Nos. 13 and 17 respectively.
BRISBANE
7 - Jarrod Berry (in from No.13)
9 - Lachie Neale
11 - Lincoln McCarthy
22 - Mitch Hinge (in from No.42)
24 - Marcus Adams
42 - James Madden
NORTH MELBOURNE
13 - Jared Polec
17 - Jasper Pittard
21 - Dom Tyson
43 - Aaron Hall
RICHMOND
19 - Tom Lynch
The remaining clubs are yet to reveal which numbers their recruits will wear in season 2019.