It was a wet start to the Melbourne Cup. Picture: Nicole Garmston
Where every Cup runner finished

6th Nov 2018 3:44 PM

IT was the race that stopped the nation, but at the finish only one horse triumphed.

So where did every other runner finish?

The 2018 Melbourne Cup will be remembered not only for the event itself, but also the deluge Flemington copped in the hours leading up to the main race.

While some runners relished the heavy track, others floundered - and with them so too did the hopes of punters across the globe.

Whether you had a wager, had a runner in your office sweep or were just a casual observer, see where all 24 runners finished in the great race.

MELBOURNE CUP - FINAL FINISHING ORDER

1. Cross Counter (prizemoney $4 million)

2. Marmelo ($1 million)

3. A Prince Of Arran ($500,000)

4. Finche ($250,000)

5. Rostropovich ($175,000)

6. Youngstar ($150,000)

7. Sir Charles Road ($150,000)

8. Best Solution ($150,000)

9. Muntahaa ($150,000)

10. Ventura Storm ($150,000)

11. Yucatan ($150,000)

12. Nakeeta ($150,000)

13. Zacada

14. Chestnut Coat

15. Vengeur Masque

16. Magic Circle

17. Who Shot Thebarman

18. Sound Check

19. Runaway

20. Ace High

21. Auvray

22. Avilius

23. Red Cardinal

24. The Cliffsofmoher (failed to finish)

* Total prizemoney of $7,050,000.

FormGuide

