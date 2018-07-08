Menu
Login
STUNNING: Cher in a scene from the movie Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again .
STUNNING: Cher in a scene from the movie Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again .
Movies

See Mamma Mia first with the girls

8th Jul 2018 9:30 AM

TICKETS are now for sale for an advanced screening of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, the sequel to the popular Mamma Mia! (2008).

Discover Donna's (Meryl Streep, Lily James) young life, experiencing the fun she had with the three possible dads of Sophie (Amanda Seyfriend).

Sophie is now pregnant. Like Donna, she'll be a young mother, and she'll need to take risks like her mother did.

Released exactly 10 years after the original, the trailer sets Donna's pregnancy in 1979, which sets Mamma Mia! around 1998.

Cher is playing Donna's mother, although she is just three years older than Meryl Streep.

Cher announced on Twitter on October 2017 that she'll be performing the ABBA hit Fernando.

This is the second film collaboration between Cher and Meryl Streep, after Silkwood (1983).

The film is also set to include a number of popular cameos.

ABBA member, Björn Ulvaeus, makes a cameo appearance in the number When I Kissed The Teacher.

Another member of ABBA, Benny Anderson, will reportedly appear as a University Chancellor .

The film will include the ABBA songs Angel Eyes, When I Kissed The Teacher and I Wonder (Departure), as well as some songs that were in the first film.

 

ballina fair cinemas cinemas lismore bcc mamma mia! here we go again northern rivers entertainment whatson
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Noise reduction measures planned for Pacific Highway

    Noise reduction measures planned for Pacific Highway

    News THE RMS have assessed the expected noise impact of the Pacific Highway on residents and released a review.

    Community helps catch bad beach driver

    Community helps catch bad beach driver

    Motoring Man disqualified after offences on beaches

    Two men now charged with manslaughter over Ballina death

    Two men now charged with manslaughter over Ballina death

    Crime They will both appear in Ballina Local Court this morning

    Musical snapshot from Daniel Champagne

    Musical snapshot from Daniel Champagne

    Whats On He is performing on the Northern Rivers this Friday

    Local Partners