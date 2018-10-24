Menu
A security guard was assaulted with a pair of boots at a shopping centre in Ballina.
Crime

Security guard assaulted with a pair of boots

24th Oct 2018 5:53 AM | Updated: 11:26 AM

A SECURITY guard was assaulted at a Ballina shopping centre yesterday.

Police allege the security guard approached a 40-year-old man at Ballina Fair at 8am yesterday and had cause to ask him to leave the location.

Senior Constable David Henderson of Richmond Police District said the man refused to do so, then swung a pair of boots he was holding in a round-house swing which struck the guard on the side of his head.

Police arrived and arrested the 40-year old.

At Ballina Police station he was charged with assault and intimidation. He will appear in Ballina Local Court in April. #BallinaCrime

assault ballina court crime editors picks
Lismore Northern Star

