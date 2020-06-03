Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
It's the foolproof way to make this winter staple. Picture: Taste.com.au
It's the foolproof way to make this winter staple. Picture: Taste.com.au
Food & Entertainment

Secret to the perfect mashed potato

3rd Jun 2020 3:42 PM

It's a year-round favourite but there's something about a bowl of creamy mashed potatoes during winter that makes it extra comforting.

Better yet, it'll only take you four ingredients and three simple steps.

Here's how to make the best, creamiest mash potatoes.

INGREDIENTS

1kg brushed potatoes, peeled, quartered

1/3 cup (80ml) thickened cream

1/4 cup (60ml) milk

50g butter, chopped

It's the perfect winter side, or a cosy meal in itself. Picture: Taste.com.au
It's the perfect winter side, or a cosy meal in itself. Picture: Taste.com.au

METHOD

Step 1

Start with a floury potato or an all-rounder such as a Red Royale. Floury potatoes are drier and mash more easily than waxy varieties like kipfler potatoes. Place in a saucepan and cover with cold water. Bring to the boil over high heat, then reduce heat to medium and cook for 15 mins or until potato is very tender.

Step 2

Drain in a colander and set aside for 5 mins for the steam to evaporate from the potato - this makes it less watery. If the potato is too wet at this stage, you could end up with a very watery mash. Meanwhile, bring the cream and milk almost to the boil in a saucepan over medium heat.

Step 3

Return potato to the pan and use a potato masher, fork or potato ricer to mash until smooth. Mash in the butter - it should be melted and absorbed before you add the liquid. Add the cream mixture and mash until smooth. Place over low heat and cook, stirring, for 2-3 mins or until mash is heated through.

FOR MORE EASY 10-MINUTE DINNER IDEAS, GRAB A COPY OF DINNER IN 10, THE LATEST COOKBOOK FROM TASTE.COM.AU. OUT NOW IN NEWSAGENTS.

 

Originally published as 'the perfect mashed potatoes'

Originally published as Secret to the perfect mashed potato

More Stories

cooking food lifestyle recipes

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        5 Northern Rivers attractions offered to NSW visitors

        premium_icon 5 Northern Rivers attractions offered to NSW visitors

        News FIVE local attractions have been touted as a must-see by NSW visitors.

        Does the local building industry require stimulus?

        premium_icon Does the local building industry require stimulus?

        News THE government is considering a stimulus package to help homeowners and the...

        Who will get $25k homebuyers handout

        Who will get $25k homebuyers handout

        Property Families with a combined income of less than $200,000 are winners

        10 years since a tornado changed Lennox Head forever

        premium_icon 10 years since a tornado changed Lennox Head forever

        News We talk to locals about the tornado that destroyed their village