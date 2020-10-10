Menu
The second showdown between Donald Trump and Joe Biden has reportedly been cancelled after the President rejected a virtual format.
Politics

Second presidential debate ‘cancelled’

by Neal Baker
10th Oct 2020 10:19 AM

The second debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden was reportedly cancelled on Friday night US time after the president vowed he wouldn't take part in a virtual event.

The Commission on Presidential Debates, which organises the showdowns, scrapped the event planned for next Thursday, the Wall Street Journal reported.

President Trump had on Thursday ruled out taking part in a virtual debate - touted as a workaround while he recovers from coronavirus - declaring

 

it "unacceptable" and a "waste of time".

But Mr Trump is planning to take part in rallies and other public events from Saturday after White House doctor Sean Conley yesterday said it was "safe" for the president to do so.

"Overall he's responded extremely well to treatment, without evidence on examination of adverse therapeutic effects," Dr Conley wrote in a health update on Thursday.

He added: "Saturday will be day 10 since Thursday's diagnosis, and based on the trajectory of advanced diagnostics the team has been conducting, I fully anticipate the president's safe return to public engagement at that time."

Originally published as Second presidential debate 'cancelled'

donald trump joe biden us election 2020

