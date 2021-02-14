SECOND CHANCE: Another White on Whitehaven long lunch added

Tickets are now on sale for the White on Whitehaven Long Lunch. Picture: Tourism Whitsundays

Tickets are now on sale for the White on Whitehaven Long Lunch. Picture: Tourism Whitsundays

Organisers from one of Australia’s most exclusive foodie experiences are offering a second opportunity for people to get involved in the dazzling event.

An insatiable appetite for the 2021 White on Whitehaven Long Lunch resulted in the event being booked out in just 28 hours.

Popular demand for the lunch on Whitehaven Beach has prompted organisers to release a second seating on Sunday May 30 – the day after the first seating.

Fish D’vine co-owner Kev Collins, who is hosting the event, said the record-breaking take-up of tickets proved Australian travellers were hungry for world-class food experiences at home.

“The response to White on Whitehaven has been amazing,” Mr Collins said.

“We had a three-year plan to grow this event and it’s taken just 28 hours to cement itself as one of Queensland’s must-do experiences.

“Those lucky enough to secure a ticket will be treated to renowned Fish D’vine mojitos, Laurenti Champagne, canapes and a fresh seafood station on arrival. We will then serve a delicious seafood buffet lunch, all COVID Safe, of course,” he said.

Previously held as part of the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race, this year the long lunch will be a stand-alone event.

The Clipper Race is held every two years and is due to take place again in 2022-23.

Tourism Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said the sellout of the first event was a vote of confidence in the Whitsundays as a holiday destination.

“This is a great example of tourism rebuilding better with unique and engaging visitor experiences,” Mr Hinchliffe said.

“It’s a wonderful outcome for White on Whitehaven to sellout and to be in a position to announce a second event to meet demand.

“We know unique events are always popular and important for supporting jobs and our economic recovery.”

Tickets are now on sale for the White on Whitehaven Long Lunch. Picture: Tourism Whitsundays

More stories:

Community’s insatiable appetite for food truck delights

7 places to beat the heat in Mackay this heatwave

Blooms on display for reopening of Mackay Orchid House

Tourism Whitsundays chief executive Tash Wheeler said she was thrilled to see such a triumphant return for the long lunch.

Tickets are $399 per person and include:

– Transfers to and from Whitehaven Beach

– Mojitos, freshly shucked oysters, salmon sashimi and canapes on arrival

– Fresh Seafood and BBQ meat buffet lunch (delivered COVID Safe)

– Bottomless Laurenti Champagne, Australian wines, beer, sand soft drink

– Live entertainment

– Share dessert platters

For tickets and holiday packages, visit here.

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

Your dose of Harry Bruce cartoons

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription