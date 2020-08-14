Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A second man has been charged over an armed robbery at a licensed premises in Evans Head. File Photo iStock
A second man has been charged over an armed robbery at a licensed premises in Evans Head. File Photo iStock
News

Second arrest over armed robbery at Evans Head

Cathy Adams
14th Aug 2020 11:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A SECOND man has been charged over an armed robbery in Evans Head last year.

The man will face court today following investigations into the armed robbery that occurred on the evening of Monday September 2, 2019 at a licenced premises in Evans Head.

Strike Force Skennar was established by the State Crime Command’s Robbery and Serious Crime Squad, with assistance from Richmond Police District, to investigate the armed robbery.

As part of ongoing investigations, detectives arrested and charged a 24-year-old man in Kempsey last Friday (August 7). He remains before the courts.

Following further inquiries, strike force investigators attended a correctional facility in Kempsey and arrested a 32-year-old male inmate yesterday (Thursday August 13).

He was charged with two counts of robbery while armed with a dangerous weapon and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Police will allege in court the two men threatened staff of the licenced premises with a knife and a firearm, before restraining one man, assaulting another and fleeing with cash.

The 32-year-old man was refused bail and will appear at Kempsey Local Court today (Friday August 14).

arrest evans head northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'NASTY': Ballina star hurt in NRL, is his dream over?

        Premium Content 'NASTY': Ballina star hurt in NRL, is his dream over?

        News MITCHELL Aubusson was due to equal the Roosters’ club record of 302 games next week.

        4 men allegedly involved in fatal Ballina fight face court

        Premium Content 4 men allegedly involved in fatal Ballina fight face court

        News JESSE Vilkelis-Curas, 24, died from injuries sustained during a fight in...

        Problems, safety concerns on new road after just two months

        Premium Content Problems, safety concerns on new road after just two months

        News Boy reportedly “scared” and “shaking” because of speeding cars

        JOBS: Business trying to employ ‘as many people as we can’

        Premium Content JOBS: Business trying to employ ‘as many people as we can’

        News This Lismore business has plenty of jobs on offer right now