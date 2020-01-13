Menu
Plane carrying two people has gone missing in NSW
Search resumes for missing plane in NSW

by Jessica McSweeney
13th Jan 2020 9:08 AM
Authorities are searching for a missing plane which disappeared after leaving Casino Airport on Sunday afternoon.

The single-engine plane was carrying two passengers when it left Casino at 2pm and was due to arrive in Boonah, Queensland, at 3pm.

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority was alerted after the plane didn't arrive and a search was co-ordinated when the pilot couldn't be contacted.

 

 

Two AMSA aircraft and police on the ground began the search yesterday but there has been no sign of the plane.

The search resumed Monday with Police Rescue, SES and Westpac Rescue helicopters sweeping Tooloom National Park, the plane's last known location.

