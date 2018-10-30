Search on for priceless 120-year-old gold ring

Menu
29th Oct 2018 4:46 PM

THE search is on to find a 120-year-old ring which holds great sentimental worth to its Sunshine Coast owner.

The sapphire and diamond gold ring was lost in the Parklands Shopping Centre carpark at Parklands Boulevard in Little Mountain.

The owner believes that it was lost on Sunday, September 30, at about 9.30am.

Police are urging residents to hand in the item to the Kawana Waters Police Station between 8am and 4pm.

If anyone has information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

Information can be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1801982692.

