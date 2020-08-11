Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
There are growing fears for a young woman and a child as young as two-years-old who were last seen nearly five days ago.
There are growing fears for a young woman and a child as young as two-years-old who were last seen nearly five days ago.
News

Search on for missing woman and child

by Anthony Piovesan
11th Aug 2020 6:54 PM

There are growing fears for a young woman and a two-year-old child missing from a regional New South Wales community.

Jackson Antaw, was believed to be travelling with his 21-year-old aunty Aimee Antaw when they were last seen leaving a home on Armstrong Crescent at Dubbo about 11am on Friday, August 7.

Aimee Antaw, 21, has been missing since Friday.
Aimee Antaw, 21, has been missing since Friday.

 

Police were alerted after the pair couldn't be located or contacted, and have concerns for their welfare.

Jackson is described as being of fair complexion, with light brown hair, hazel eyes and with a slim build.

While Aimee is described as being of Aboriginal / Torres Strait Islander appearance, about 163cm tall, fair complexion and with a thin build.

Officers from Orana Mid Western Police District are urging members of the public to help to locate them.

Anyone with information should phone police.

Originally published as Search on for missing woman and child

Jackson Antaw, 2, was last seen with her aunty, Aimee on August 7.
Jackson Antaw, 2, was last seen with her aunty, Aimee on August 7.
missing child missing woman police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Duct tape gun robber’s wild DNA claims

        Premium Content Duct tape gun robber’s wild DNA claims

        Crime A pensioner who crafted a fake gun out of duct tape to pull off a chilling armed robbery claims his DNA was only found at the crime scene for an odd reason.

        ‘We are now in lockdown’: Aged care facility’s big decision

        Premium Content ‘We are now in lockdown’: Aged care facility’s big decision

        News THE Northern Rivers facility says they are prioritising the safety of residents and...

        Footy club rallies to help injured player

        Premium Content Footy club rallies to help injured player

        News AFTER a tackle put Nigel Marshall in the emergency room, Marist Brothers have...

        VOTE NOW: Where is the best bakery on the Northern Rivers?

        Premium Content VOTE NOW: Where is the best bakery on the Northern Rivers?

        News We've collated a list, but which one is your favourite?