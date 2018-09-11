Menu
Login
Police divers are understood to be involved in a search of the Swan River in Maylands after a group of youths entered the river after an alleged foot chase. Picture: AAP/Richard Wainwright
Police divers are understood to be involved in a search of the Swan River in Maylands after a group of youths entered the river after an alleged foot chase. Picture: AAP/Richard Wainwright
News

Search for teens feared drowned in Perth river

11th Sep 2018 2:48 AM

WATER police are searching Perth's Swan River for youths who jumped into the water after being chased by officers but weren't seen getting out.

The chase unfolded after police responded to reports the youths were jumping fences in Maylands on Monday afternoon.

Two were taken into custody but one or more could still be in the water, police say.

A search began about 3.30pm amid concerns for their welfare.

A witness told Nine News they heard a female voice yelling "I love you, I love you" from one side of the river.

Anyone with information is urged to phone police on 131 444.

drowning editors picks perth teens

Top Stories

    Smartphones could be banned from classrooms

    Smartphones could be banned from classrooms

    Education POLL: Should smartphones be restricted at NSW schools?

    Big issue with new 40km/h road rule

    Big issue with new 40km/h road rule

    Motoring The new law came into effect on September 1

    Seagulls soar into the final

    Seagulls soar into the final

    Sport Ballina Seagulls prepare for grand final

    Fighting the big blue

    Fighting the big blue

    News From cute pets to fairy floss, there is something for everyone

    Local Partners