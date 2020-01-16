Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Helicopters have been deployed to search for a 78-year-old woman, missing from a Blackall property.
Helicopters have been deployed to search for a 78-year-old woman, missing from a Blackall property.
Breaking

Search and rescue operation underway at Blackall

Jorja McDonnell
by
16th Jan 2020 2:35 PM

A search and rescue is underway to locate a 78-year-old woman missing from Moorfield at Blackall.

Muriel Macdonald was last seen by family at a Ravensbourne Road property spanning more than 3,200 hectares at 2pm yesterday.

Police and family hold concerns for her wellbeing as she suffers from a medical condition.

A search involving more than 20 people including State Emergency Service volunteers, government agencies, police and local residents have been attempting to locate the woman today.

Two helicopters and four trail bikes are also assisting.

The woman is described as Caucasian, around 160cm in height, of a solid build, with grey hair and dull blue eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP2000109191

blackall missing search and rescue

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Canoe club can't believe how fast police resolved theft

        premium_icon Canoe club can't believe how fast police resolved theft

        News A SPORTS Club in the Northern Rivers have “great faith” in local police after they were all over a theft.

        Soil tests could lead to 112 new building blocks

        premium_icon Soil tests could lead to 112 new building blocks

        News WORK underway to create trial fill embankments and install plates to measure soil...

        Jeanswest collapses, 988 staff and 146 stores at risk

        premium_icon Jeanswest collapses, 988 staff and 146 stores at risk

        News ‘Tough market conditions’ has hit another iconic Australian brand

        Traffic diversions in place after fatal Pacific Hwy crash

        Traffic diversions in place after fatal Pacific Hwy crash

        Breaking Emergency services and traffic crews are on site